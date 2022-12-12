Satechi’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charger complements your Apple nightstand at $90 (Save $30)

Amazon now offers the Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $120, you’re looking at 25% in savings and a match of the Black Friday pricing. This is the lowest we’ve seen from Amazon, and still one of the first times dropping this low at any retailer. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight.

At a more affordable price point, Satechi packs much of the same design into its 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. You’re ditching the dedicated Apple Watch charging puck, while scoring the same dual iPhone and AirPods power station. It’ll only set you back $60, undercutting the lead deal for those who would rather rely on the fast charging cord found in the box of their Series 8 wearable.

As far as Satechi’s latest goes, last week we saw the brand launch its new Dual Wireless Stand power bank with much of the same focus on Apple setups. Taking more of a look at your everyday carry than the nightstand, this offering can refuel three devices at once thanks to a pair of Qi charging pads and a USB slot that’s perfect for Apple Watch. Best of all, you can lock-in a 25% off discount right now to celebrate launch.

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

