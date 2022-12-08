Satechi’s new Dual Wireless Stand power bank refuels iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once

Satechi today is launching its latest Apple setup companion, delivering a versatile 3-in-1 portable charger capable of refueling iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, and an Apple Watch all at the same time. The refreshed form factor of the new Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can also fold to prop up your smartphone as it refuels, while still stowing away as a compact upgrade to your everyday carry.

Satechi launches new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand

Satechi is now expanding its lineup of portable chargers with a new on-the-go battery solution. Designed to complement your Apple setup, much like the rest of its gear, the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand arrives as Satechi’s latest power bank. In this case, it packs a 10,000mAh internal battery, which comes backed by the ability to refuel three devices at a time.

Alongside just being a power bank, the new Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand lives up to its name with the ability to fold out into a place to rest your iPhone in an upright orientation. The charging surface folds upward to not only keep your device in-view while it refuels, but also while revealing a secondary place to power up other gear. Underneath that original 10W Qi stand is another wireless charging pad that outputs 5W speeds. That makes it perfect for charging up AirPods and other true wireless earbuds.

Then rounding out the three different ways to refuel, Satechi is packing a USB-C port into its latest charger. This lets you plug in everything from an Apple Watch to an extra phone or whatever other gear might be crawling around in your everyday carry. That’s also how you’ll refuel the internal battery.

Now available for purchase direct from Satechi, its new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand will retail for $99.99. Though right now to celebrate the launch, the brand is launching a 25% off sale to help land the new release for less. Applying code DUO25 at checkout will drop the price down to $75 throughout the next week, ending on December 15.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As a big fan of Satechi’s previous releases, I am excited to see just how the new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand stacks up once it arrives. I would have loved to see MagSafe, even if still just at 7.5W, included in the package for the price tag, but whether that actually effects this being a must-have addition to your everyday carry remains to be seen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!