T-Mobile’s popular $25 per month 5G Home Internet now includes a free $100 gift card

Earlier this spring, T-Mobile announced that it would be launching an unheard of $25 per month 5G Home Internet service. That promotion has been live over the past few months, and now the Uncarrier is looking to make the service even more enticing by bundling in a $100 gift card when you switch. So that not only drops the usual $50 internet plans down to just $25 per month for life, but also scores you a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard just for ditching your current ISP while making the switch. Head below for all of the details.

Now if you’re thinking this promotion is too good to be true, there are in fact some caveats to be aware of. The biggest one is that T-Mobile isn’t going to be offering its 5G Home Internet for $25 per month in all areas. You can find out if your home or apartment is eligible for the service over on this landing page. Here at 9to5Toys we’ve tried a few different addresses amongst writers on the team, and have been able to confirm that both major cities and small towns have been looped into coverage, so it’s worth a shot just to see. You’ll also have to enable autopay on your monthly bills.

You’ll of course have to activate a new unlimited Home Internet line, though the other requirement is having at least one qualifying paid voice line. This can be an existing plan you’ve had for years or a new one that you sign up for right alongside the 5G Home Internet offer. It’s worth noting that this promotion does not apply to Home Internet Lite and Small Business Internet Lite plans.

As for the gift card, you’ll be able to redeem the Virtual Prepaid Mastercard in eight weeks. Once your T-Mobile-provided Home Internet Gateway arrives and you get everything activated, heading to this landing page will allow you to enter your 10-digit billing phone number alongside this promotional code 2022HINTP10 to score the $100 credit.

Back when T-Mobile announced the new promotion, we broke down what to expect from the service over at 9to5Mac. Though here’s a recap on the speeds you can expect from the plan:

300 Mbps Fios (fiber)

Up to 300 Mbps 5G Home Internet 2-year price lock and up to $500 for early termination fees 30-day guarantee

Up to 50 Mbps LTE Home Internet 2-year price lock and up to $500 for early termination fees 30-day guarantee



Be sure to go check out all of the promotional details for the $25 per month 5G Home Internet service over at T-Mobile.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

