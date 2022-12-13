GAP takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance with styles starting from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
60% off + 20% off

GAP takes up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code GOSHOP at checkout. Plus, save an extra 20% off your purchase of $100 or more with code ADDON as well. Gap Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more.  One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s GapFit Primaloft Vest that’s marked down to $39 and originally sold for $98. This vest will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The black coloring is highly versatile and it’s waterproof, making it a wonderful option for winter weather. It also has a fashionable mock neck and two large pockets to store essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Out top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
