Oakywood MagSafe collection features wood-clad docks for your iPhone and Apple Watch

Oakywood, a fan-favorite here at 9to5Toys, just announced its all-new MagSafe collection. It’s the company’s answer to having to put a charger everywhere, but with its unique wooden flare. Oakywood has spent the past year designing a product with “maximum functionality” to make your favorite tech even more comfortable to use than before. What all is included in the Oakywood MagSafe collection? Let’s take a closer look.

Oakywood MagSafe collection lets you charge in style

Oakywood’s MagSafe collection comes in four distinct designs. For starters, the MagSafe iPhone stand comes in oak, walnut, or black, making it easy to charge your smartphone at a desk, side table, or anywhere. Made to power your iPhone, these stands have a milled wooden backrest and is tilted “at the most ergonomic angle.” Plus, you can remove the MagSafe puck and place it on the desk if you don’t want the phone to be at an angle.

Continuing on, you have the MagSafe iPhone Desk Shelf Mount, which sports a unique design that we really haven’t seen much before. Available in the same oak, walnut, or black, this mount clips to the side of your desk or monitor riser and provides a floating experience for charging your smartphone. And, continuing on with that trend, Oakywood also has a MagSafe iPhone Wall Mount, which comes in the same three variants. Yep, a wall mount. Honestly though, that’s something we don’t see very often, and it’s great to have a company making a quality charging dock that you can place on a wall.

The wall mount actually comes with 3M tape pre-installed so you can just remove the backing and stick it wherever you want it. Honestly, this would be a great option even for using at a desk, on a counter, or anywhere else that you really don’t want the charger to move.

The final piece of the puzzle is Oakywood’s Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand. While not MagSafe in the way we think of in terms of charging your phone, this little stand is designed to aesthetically match the larger models above. Designed for your Apple Watch, this stand also comes in the three iconic variants and is ready to power your entire Apple kit with ease.

On top of launching the MagSafe collection, we’re also seeing some launch-day discounts, too. For starters, the most budget-friendly option is the MagSafe Wall Mount, which is discounted to $72 from its normal $80 going rate. Then, you have both the Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand and MagSafe Desk Shelf Mount at $81, down from $90. Finally, the MagSafe Stand is discounted to $135 from its list price of $150.

Regardless of which model you choose, Oakywood’s all-new MagSafe collection delivers a premium experience to charge your phone anywhere you need.

