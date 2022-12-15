9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s fun and tidy office add-ons kick off from $15

This year has been a transformative one for my office. I almost entirely switched from laptop to desktop computing, which meant that for the first time in years, I had an excuse to build out a dedicated setup – a place where I could effectively work during the day and play games at night. This also led me to a couple pieces of gear that would make trips out of the house simpler. So if you have someone on your holiday gift list that works at a desk, plays video games, or just wants to be a bit more organized at home or when out and about, this gift guide could make holiday shopping a bit easier for you.

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller

If you follow 9to5Toys, there’s a good chance you’ve seen us cover 8BitDo products many times before. While the company doesn’t have the brand recognition of Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo, it really should given the level of detail in each product it releases. The 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is no exception.

It combines the look of a classic SNES controller with a DualShock 4 and feels just as high quality, if not better. Not only does it come with a rechargeable battery that can be refueled via USB-C, the battery pack is user replaceable and can be swapped out in favor of two AA batteries. I actually pulled the included battery pack and use rechargeable AAs instead.

Perhaps the best part about 8BitDo’s Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller is just how versatile it is. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, iOS, Steam, and Raspberry Pi; I personally use it with my PC and iPhone. Switching between devices is a cinch because there are four toggles along the back that let you pick between Switch, Android (or iOS), D-Input, and X-Input. Which device you’ve paired with is remembered as well, so switching between Android and X-Input automatically connects to my iPhone and PC, respectively.

Buy 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $50

Buy 8BitDo Mobile Clip for $15 (or less)

Razer Orochi V2

After about a year of use, left clicks were no longer reliable on my Logi M650. This led me to consider other brands altogether and see what else was out there. I landed on the Razer Orochi V2 and could not be happier. Not only does it look excellent, the clicks are incredibly satisfying. My favorite feature of all has to be the integration with Razer’s Synapse software.

This allows me to create custom profiles that I can quickly switch between simply by clicking the DPI button up top. For instance, I created a Music profile that allows me to skip tracks, change the volume on my PC, and more. This mouse generally retails for $70, but it’s been on sale throughout the holiday season for much less. I picked it up at $40.

Buy Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for $70 (or less)

The Battery Organizer

Both of the peripherals above rely on AA or AAA batteries, and I’ve heavily invested in rechargeables. This means that I always have just about any battery type replenished and ready to go whenever I need it. Naturally, I wanted an easy way to keep all my batteries in order, and The Battery Organizer came to my rescue. With it, I am able to tidily stow up to 93 batteries so they’re ready to go whenever the need arises.

Buy The Battery Organizer for $18 (or less)

Yeti Rambler

Now that I find myself parked in front of a monitor for long sessions, it’s easy to forget about hydration. Truth be told, reusable water bottles have grossed me out for a while now because of how difficult they can be to truly get clean. Yeti Rambler solved this problem with its simplistic two-part chug cap that can be easily cleaned by hand. Even the rubber seal along the bottom can be removed. Plus, once the lid is removed, it boasts a wide mouth design that is a cinch to wipe down.

I have picked up two of these – one white and one yellow, and there are a multitude of colorways to choose from. I love how clean the white style is with the black lid. It looks great with my Razer Orochi V2 and NZXT H510 Flow PC tower. Yet another perk is that Yeti sells replacement lids, meaning that if these wear out, I can buy a new lid and be back in business. These have been great for both my desk and running errands.

Buy Yeti Rambler 18-oz. for $30

MagSafe-compatible gear for any smartphone

It doesn’t matter if you use an iPhone or an Android device, MagSafe is something everyone should be able to benefit from. Thanks to mophie Snap, it’s easy to make just about anything compatible with MagSafe. I don’t go anywhere without Spigen’s Valentinus Magnetic Wallet, and love how easy it is to snap onto my phone before I hit the road. That being said, there are many other options like the MOFT MagSafe Wallet Stand, which can also prop your phone up on the desk.

More 9to5Toys’ Gift Guides

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!