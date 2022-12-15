9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s favorite men’s fashion gift ideas from $25

Christmas is quickly approaching, and we’re putting together a gift guide for all of the fashionable men in your life. Heck, even if they aren’t the most stylish, this guide will help them to snazzy up their closets for 2023. I’ve also added budget-friendly options as well as items to splurge on. So if you need a last-minute gift idea for a man in your life, head below to find all of our top picks. You will want to check out Rikka’s must-have smart home upgrades under $25 gift guide as well.

Outerwear they will love

A piece of outerwear that they will grab from fall to spring is a vest, and we’re sharing a few styles we think are fantastic. One of our top gifts for men is the Southern Tide Casual Quilted Vest that’s priced at $138. I love the quilted detailing and mixed material throughout. This vest features a stretch fabric that’s great for activities, and a lightweight material helps to layer easily. Plus, you can choose from three color options.

If you’re looking for something a little warmer, The North Face Aconagua 2 Down Vest is a great option. The down material will help keep you toasty in cool weather, and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials such as gloves, your cell phone, keys, and more. With over 250 reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Nordstrom customers and priced at $139.

Elevate your everyday looks with the Thompson Topcoat from J.Crew Factory. This coat looks very high-end, and you can choose from a tan or black coloring. It can be worn with business, casual, or workout wear, and the wool material will stay looking nice for years to come. Better yet, it comes with a wonderful price tag of $150 currently and originally retails for nearly $400.

Kicks for every occasion

Lets start out with comfort. The UGG Hyde Slide Slippers are a gift idea for someone who has everything. These slippers were designed with a cushy suede and shearling material for the ultimate coziness. Plus, they feature a rubber outsole, so you can wear them in or outdoors. Better yet, Nordstrom currently has them marked down to $60.

Gear up for all of your 2023 workouts with the On Cloudswift Running Shoes. This style was designed for indoor or outdoor workouts and the sock-like fit was made for support. Not only are they great for running, but they’re also highly fashionable and pair perfectly with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. You can find them in an array of fun color options, and they’re priced at $150.

Finally, step up your everyday style with the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers that are very on-trend for this season and priced at $105. This vintage-inspired shoe features a specific treatment on the midsole that gives it an old-school look. I also love the large swoosh logo as well as the large NIKE written on the back. Whether you’re rocking a pair of joggers or jeans, these shoes will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe.

For the golfer

One of the top golf brands FootJoy just teamed up with Malbon for an awesome collection for a golf fan. The Malbon x FootJoy Sport Windbreaker is a highly fashionable piece, and it’s functional for your golf swing. The water-repellant finish makes it a great option for spring outings, and it’s highly lightweight. I love the piping detailing, and it’s available in four versatile color options.

TRUE Linkswear has an array of really stylish golf shoes that any golfer will love. One of our top picks is the True OG Feel Golf Shoes that were designed to be worn on or off the course. Weighing in at just 10 ounces, these golf shoes feature a barely-there feel. They’re also highly breathable and have specific grooves to help grip the course during your swing. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews and priced at $155.

Accessorize all of the looks

Every fashionable man needs a tie, and the Banana Republic Factory Tonal Plaid Tie is a standout for just $25. I really love the plaid detailing and neutral coloring that will never go out of style.

One of the easiest ways to accessorize an outfit is with sunglasses, and the Quay Australia Modern On the Fly Aviator Sunglasses are a must-have for this winter. I love the large frame that will be highly flattering on an array of face shapes, and they come in a matte black design as well. Plus, they’re priced at $65 and can be dressed up or down easily.

