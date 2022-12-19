iPhone 13 falls to lowest price yet of $570 (Orig. $799) in cert. refurb Apple sale at Woot

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest collection of certified refurbished Apple gear discounts including previous-generation iPhone and Apple Watch. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $569.99. Down from its usual $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $229 off. This is an extra $20 below our previous mention from over Black Friday, too.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop everything else in today’s sale, too. Woot is marking down a collection of handsets and wearables, all of which come backed by a 90-day warranty and will be arriving ahead of the holidays come next weekend. So be sure to shop the entire sale right here before all of the savings expire at the end of the day.

All of this week’s other best Apple discounts are now going live now that Monday has arrived. We have a fresh batch of offers on Apple’s latest releases now up for grabs, most of which will ship and deliver well ahead of Christmas for making sure you have time to them wrap up under the tree.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming

Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range

A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!