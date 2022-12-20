Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID falls to new all-time low with rare discount to $137

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $137.49 shipped. Dropping from the $149 price tag you’d more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low. This is an all-time low and a rare all-around chance to save that lands as the first discount in months and at $2 below our previous mention. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for details on how you can save on the new Touch ID models, too.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $56 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

All of this week’s other best Apple discounts are now going live now that the weekend has come to a close. We have a fresh batch of offers on Apple’s latest releases now up for grabs, most of which will ship and deliver well ahead of Christmas for making sure you have time to them wrap up under the tree.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges

