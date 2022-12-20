Insignia’s dual Xbox Series X|S controller charger station powers your gaming setup at $13

Best Buy is offering the Insignia Dual Xbox Series X|S Controller Charger with Batteries for $12.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. Down from $25, you’d pay around that much at Amazon for a similar charging station, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. With two batteries and a charging station, this kit is ready to keep both of your controllers ready to go at a moment’s notice. It charges both controllers at the same time, which is quite convenient so you don’t have to wait for one to finish before the other starts. Keep reading for more.

Even Microsoft’s official Play and Charge single controller kit, as well as the dual PowerA Play & Charge kit cost more than today’s lead deal. So, if you’re looking for a great way to charge your Xbox controllers, then Insignia’s model is about as good as it gets.

Are you a PC gamer that uses Xbox controller? Well, if it’s time to upgrade your computer, then take a look at Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop that’s down to an all-time low of $1,800. This saves $800 from its normal going rate and delivers a solid experience to both your desk and on-the-go setup.

Insignia Dual Xbox Controller Charger Station features:

Always be game-ready with the Insignia Dual Controller Charging System. Designed for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S controllers, this system can recharge up to two controllers simultaneously. It includes two high-powered rechargeable batteries that eliminate the need and cost of disposable batteries as well as reduce the landfill waste they create.

