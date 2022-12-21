Solid 50% price drop hits Microsoft’s official translucent black spatial Xbox headset at $35

Joining the all-time low we spotted on 8Bitdo’s new controller charger, Adorama is now offering the Xbox Stereo Headset: 20th Anniversary Special Edition for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid 50% off the going rate, $15 under the Amazon low, and the best we can find. A perfect match for the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller, it features all of the same features you’ll find in the latest official wired Xbox headset alongside a special design with translucent black touches and green accents. It also supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial audio alongside the included boom chat mic. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.
While today’s special $35 price drop delivers one of the more affordable Xbox wired headsets out there from a notable brand, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Xbox Gaming Headset is worth a look. A similar feature set and a few different color options as well as multi-platform compatibility headline here, not to mention a more affordable $25 Prime shipped price of entry. Just be sure to also check out Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station with a built-in headset stand
For more multi-platform gear and headset discounts, swing by our PC gaming deal hub where you’ll find deals on Razer’s 2022 Barracuda Wireless Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $120 as well as CORSAIR’s Dolby 7.1 HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset at 50% off.
20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset features:
- Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches that go back to the beginning, and so much more.
- Travel through time with the green boom mic, green “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups, and translucent black ear dials that honor the original, translucent green Xbox console.
- Celebrate the past while looking forward with a green 20-year mark signifying 20 years of Xbox technology on one side, and a polished, translucent black deboss Xbox logo on the other side symbolizing always looking forward to what’s next in gaming.
