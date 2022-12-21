Solid 50% price drop hits Microsoft’s official translucent black spatial Xbox headset at $35

Joining the all-time low we spotted on 8Bitdo’s new controller charger, Adorama is now offering the Xbox Stereo Headset: 20th Anniversary Special Edition for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid 50% off the going rate, $15 under the Amazon low, and the best we can find. A perfect match for the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller, it features all of the same features you’ll find in the latest official wired Xbox headset alongside a special design with translucent black touches and green accents. It also supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial audio alongside the included boom chat mic. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

While today’s special $35 price drop delivers one of the more affordable Xbox wired headsets out there from a notable brand, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Xbox Gaming Headset is worth a look. A similar feature set and a few different color options as well as multi-platform compatibility headline here, not to mention a more affordable $25 Prime shipped price of entry. Just be sure to also check out Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station with a built-in headset stand

For more multi-platform gear and headset discounts, swing by our PC gaming deal hub where you’ll find deals on Razer’s 2022 Barracuda Wireless Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $120 as well as CORSAIR’s Dolby 7.1 HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset at 50% off.

20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset – 20th Anniversary Special Edition in classic black with green touches that go back to the beginning, and so much more.

Travel through time with the green boom mic, green “L” and “R” markings inside the earcups, and translucent black ear dials that honor the original, translucent green Xbox console.

Celebrate the past while looking forward with a green 20-year mark signifying 20 years of Xbox technology on one side, and a polished, translucent black deboss Xbox logo on the other side symbolizing always looking forward to what’s next in gaming.

