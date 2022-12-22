Save up to $100 on smart Spark guitar amps and Bluetooth speaker combos from $195

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is now offering the Positive Grid Spark Pearl Guitar Amplifier and Traveler Bag Bundle for $259 shipped. Regularly $359, this is $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While this is matching the Black Friday offer for the bundle, just keep in mind you can land the amp on its own for $239 directly from Positive Grid as well as the mini model we reviewed previously down at $194.65 shipped from the usual $229. The full size Spark delivers 40W of practice amplifier action to guitar players that also doubles as quite a powerful Bluetooth speaker. There’s also some deep smart integration here via the app where players can make use of and custom design their own amp and speaker emulations alongside a host of virtual FX pedals for what is essentially a nearly endless arsenal of sounds and tones. Head below for more details.

If the smart features and Bluetooth speaker action aren’t getting you as excited as they did me during review, something like the Fender Frontman 10G Guitar Amplifier might do the trick. Coming in at a far more affordable $80 shipped, it might not be as powerful and intelligent, but it will certainly get the job done for quick jam and practice sessions for much less.

While we are talking music gear, be sure to check out the Universal Audio interface deals we are now tracking. A series of new all-time lows are now live starting from $110 on the Volt lineup, delivering some of the better options on the market at the best prices yet with hundreds of dollars in bundled software and, in some cases, arrival ahead of Christmas still. Get a closer look at them right here.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl Guitar Amplifier features:

Spark Pearl uses intelligent design to learn your unique style, then generates authentic bass and drums to accompany you. It is a fun way to learn new songs and jam alone or with friends.

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and watch as the guitar chords are auto displayed in real time. Learn as you jam along to millions of songs you love.

Easily save your playing onto your computer using the included free copy of PreSonus Studio One Prime recording software.

With access to 10,000+ Amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, Spark gives you a full guitar amp modeling and multi-effects engine, powered by Positive Grid’s state-of-the-art BIAS with the most realistic virtual tube amps and effects on the planet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!