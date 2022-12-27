Score a year of Microsoft 365 Family for six users and a $50 Amazon gift card for $100 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is offering a $50 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family Subscription at $99.99 shipped. Normally $150 for Microsoft 365 and another $50 for the gift card, this takes 50% off the list price and comes within $7 of our last mention from Cyber Monday. This purchase delivers 12 months of Microsoft 365, which used to be Office 365. You’ll be able to let up to six people have access to all of Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. On top of that, each person will get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage and there’s also ad-free access to the Outlook app for email, calendars, and more. Keep reading for morel.

If you don’t need access to Office for six people, then consider picking up a 1-year Office 365 personal subscription for $59 at Amazon. This is also a digital download and can function on both macOS and Windows, making it great for users of either system. While it only allows one person access to Microsoft’s programs, it still brings with it 1TB of online cloud storage with OneDrive, meaning you won’t lose any features between the two subscription tiers.

Do you need a new laptop? Be sure to check out Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $1,099 right now. Down $200 from its normal going rate, this laptop is a great way to get work done heading into 2023.

Microsoft 365 Family promotion details:

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail

Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date. The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card.

With 12 months of Microsoft 365 for up to six people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done.

Bring out your best with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Your subscription includes 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.

