Lifetime Plex Pass delivers HDR tone mapping, transcoding options, more for $90 (25% off)

Plex is currently offering a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for $89.99 when you use the code GOODBYE2022 at checkout. Today’s deal packs a 25% discount from its normal going rate and matches our Black Friday mention to deliver one of the best sales of the year. Plex is perfect for those looking to kick rising streaming prices to the curb heading into 2023. It runs on a local computer or NAS at your home, and allows you to stream stored copies of movies, TV shows, or other media to various devices. You could use Plex for free, but upgrading to Plex Pass delivers offline playback, more transcoding options, HDR tone mapping, and so much more, making the experience much better. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend checking into picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon for just $30. It ships with the standard remote and allows you to not only stream Plex, but also YouTube, Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, and much more. However, if you really want to stream 4K, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a must at $40 right now. You can learn more about the company’s latest 4K Max model in our hands-on review too.

If you’re planning to watch content on-the-go, then have Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones in your bag. The XM5 will block out distracting outside sounds and deliver high-quality audio to your listening setup. Normally $348, you’ll spend just $279 on the XM5’s right now, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!