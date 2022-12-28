Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, Burberry, more + free shipping

The Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off best-sellers including Oakley, Ray-Ban, Burberry, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Oakley Holbrook 57 Sunglasses from $152 and originally sold for $212. The large frame will be flattering on an array of face shapes and you can choose from several color options. I also love that this style can easily be dressed up or down and it has logos throughout for a stylish touch. It comes with a leather case for traveling and it has a scratch-resistant lens to sty looking nice for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut below and you will want to check out the Columbia End of Year Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!