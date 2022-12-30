Nomad End of Year sale refreshes your Apple setup for 2022 with 15% off sitewide, more

Getting in on the end of year savings, Nomad is now tapping in to kick off 2023 by marking down all of its in-stock and full price Apple accessories. Taking 15% off when you apply code HANGOVER15, the savings will be live through the end of the year. Many of the brand’s more recent releases are now at the second-best prices to date, giving you a chance to refresh your setup for the start of the new year.

An easy highlight from the sale is delivering the best prices to date on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $42.46 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets. You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from earlier in the fall.

Another one of Nomad’s recent releases is also getting in on the 1-day discounts, with the new Transparent 30W USB-C Charger going on sale for the second time. Dropping down to $25.46, today’s offer drops from the usual $30 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date. The unique new 30W GaN charger from Nomad delivers a single USB-C port to your setup with a novel transparent design that shows off all of the tech inside. You can read more about it in our launch coverage, too.

Of course, there’s also a collection of everything else that Nomad sells marked down, too. The 15% in savings apply to everything else on its storefront that’s in stock and selling for full price, as well as the top picks down below.

There’s also the Outlet Sale, which is delivering even more sizable price cuts on some of Nomad’s less recent releases. These are still some of our favorite charging accessories and cases at 9to5Toys, including covers for previous-generation iPhones and other premium debuts.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

