Missed out on holiday Xbox Series S deals? You can now land one from $235 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering Microsoft certified reconditioned Xbox Series S consoles for $234.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $300 new, this is $65 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you prefer to take the new route, Best Buy has them down at $249.99 shipped as part of its 3-day weekend sale right now. While not the lowest prices we have tracked, especially considering we are just a month on from one of the biggest shopping events of the year, this is still a notable way to land a solid deal on Xbox Series S if you missed out on the holiday action. It ships with everything you would get in the typical package, including the controller, HDMI cable, and more, as well as a 90-day warranty from Microsoft. Head below for more details. 

Alongside the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle that was unveiled just before Black Friday, Microsoft also took to its official Xbox Wire yesterday to launch pre-orders on its latest. The new official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle features Microsoft’s flagship gaming console alongside the premium edition of Forza Horizon 5 loaded with bonus goodies, all of which are detailed for you right here.  

Speaking of Xbox, you’ll want to check out some of the new goodies that were announced at CES 2023 this week. First up we saw HyperX debut its first official Xbox controller before the ‘first’ tri-mode Xbox/PC gamepad was unveiled by ASUS. But you’ll also want to take a look at Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station and 8Bitdo’s new transparent dual model as well. 

Xbox Series S features:

Experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games on day one. Plus, enjoy hundreds of high-quality games like Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite with friends on console, PC, and cloud. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

