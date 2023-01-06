Pelican’s rugged waterproof MagSafe Wallet hits its best Amazon price yet at $28 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series MagSafe Wallet for $28.07 shipped. Regularly $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also $4 under the Black Friday deal we tracked. While there are certainly more affordable MagSafe wallets out there from trusted third-party brands, not very many of them are as rugged and protective as this one. You’re looking at a MagSafe-ready solution with an IPX4 water resistance that is made from a “heavy-duty” hard shell polymer to protect some of your most precious everyday carry. It is also quite a roomy option with enough space to hold four “credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins, and more.” Head below for more details.

While certainly not as protective and rugged as the Pelican model above, you can save even more with the Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallets. Starting from $25 in both 2- and 3-card variants, they are not only less expensive but also deliver a more slim form-factor for casual users and the like. And the OtterBox model sells for even less than that.

For something more high-end, you’ll wan to check out MUJJO’s new leather MagSafe wallets with hidden spring mechanisms before you dive into our hands-on review of the tumbled leather Mous models. Delivering one of the most supple and soft-textured leather options we have tested out yet, anyone looking for a more natural approach to magnetic wallet accessories will want to take a closer look at the Mous option.

Pelican Protector Series MagSafe Wallet features:

Super Strong Magnets: The Pelican protector Magsafe card holder & wallet uses a strong magnet that provides a robust connection between the wallet and your MagSafe compatible phone, holding up to 3X your phone’s weight

IPX4 Rated Water Resistance: It is made from a heavy-duty hard shell impact polymer and offers dust protection, IPX4 water resistance, sturdiness, and durability for long-term use; Built Pelican tough, this MagSafe Compatible Wallet has been designed to provide long lasting support for your credit cards and cash

Easy Use: Holds up to 4 credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins, and more; This MagSafe phone wallet safely holds everything in place while also staying lightweight and comfortable in your hands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!