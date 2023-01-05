Shargeek’s popular STORM2/Slim transparent power banks on sale from $159 (Save $40+)

Taking Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the internet by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some discounts to refresh your everyday carry to start off the New Year. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $159 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $40 in savings to go alongside the first discount in months. It matches the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low Black Friday mention. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Head below for more.

And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh power bank is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. The even more capable design arrives at $183.20, delivering the second-best price to date from its usual $229 going rate. We’ve only seen this model sell for less twice before, delivering its more capable 25,600mAh capacity for $46 off.

Then don’t forget to go take a look at our hands-on review of Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger. We just dove into the experience in one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews, breaking down how this novel power bank is more than just its quirky design.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim features:

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

