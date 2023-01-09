Nike Start Strong Sale takes 50% off sports bras, shorts, and other apparel from just $7

The Nike Start Strong Sale offers 50% off select bras and shorts with code MOVE50 at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Tempo Brief-Lined Running Shorts that are marked down from just $7 and originally sold for $32. I personally love these shorts for running and they have a liner to help you feel supported. The smooth woven fabric helps to wick sweat away and it has a secure interior pocket to store a key or card. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, the North Face’s New Year’s Sale takes up to 30% off select gear including coats, pants, accessories, duffle bags, backpacks, shoes, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!