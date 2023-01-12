Here’s another shot at the collectible Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)

Walmart is once again offering the Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge for $55 shipped. Regularly $99 and more typically selling in the $79 range, this is 45% off, matching our previous mention, $20 below the deal before that, and the lowest we can find. This is also the same price we tracked during the Black Friday festivities last year. After the larger model first went up for pre-order back in April 2022 and almost immediately sold out, this is another chance to bring a piece of Xbox swag home to the game room. Most hands-on impressions suggest it really isn’t the best functioning fridge out there, but it is now back down at the lowest price we have tracked and makes for a sweet little Xbox collectible nonetheless. More details below.

Just so we are clear, today’s lead deal isn’t the full size model replica Xbox mini fridge that costs $100 at Target, but it does make for a more affordable alternative. After Xbox Series X quickly made meme headlines with its boxer fridge-like design, Microsoft decided to actually follow through with these unique collectibles:

What started as a viral meme became a life-size reality when we created the world’s first-ever, fastest, and most powerful Xbox Series X Fridge, a 6-foot, 400 pound, 1:1 scale replica of our beloved console. But we didn’t stop there. After an all-out Twitter war and battle of the brands, Xbox came out on top with your votes, so we vowed to make your mini fridge memes a reality.

And here’s some more Xbox deals and announcements to browse through:

Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge features:

XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge that provides your gaming area the only thing it’s missing – drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that’s a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament. #Xboxandchill. Product dimensions: Width 7.3″ Depth 7.3″ Height 14.3″ Volume 4.5L

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!