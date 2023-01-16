LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon sees $160 discount to $690 alongside Batmobile Tumbler

Zavvi is starting off the week today by launching a new LEGO sale. Delivering a series of rare markdowns on some of the larger and more display-worthy sets from Star Wars and beyond, everything is down to the best prices in months and ships free when item specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $689.99 with code LEGOFALCON. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer is delivering the best we’ve seen in months at $160 off. This is $30 off our previous mention and a fairly rare chance to save.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon. Head below for more.

Also as another standout from the sale, Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $229.99 when code LEGOBATMOBILE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $270, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday discount, the lowest since, and an all-around rare chance to save on the recent UCS-style creation since its price increase last fall.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the all-new set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. And with The Batman slated to hit theaters later this fall, today’s discount makes for a great way to hold you over. Dive into our launch coverage.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

