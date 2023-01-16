Today’s best game deals: Callisto Protocol all-time low from $40, Gears 5 $5, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking the very first deals on The Callisto Protocol. Amazon is offering the PS4 and Xbox One versions for $39.99 and the PS5/Xbox Series X|S edition at $49.99 shipped. Having just released back in December, it is regularly $60 and $70 respectively with today’s deals up to 33% off the going rate, delivering new Amazon all-time lows, and are now at the best we can find. The Callisto Protocol, for those unfamiliar, is a survival horror experience from the co-creators of the Dead Space series. Set on Jupiter’s Dead Moon, players take on the role of Jacob Lee, forced to “get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns from $47 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 23 from $24 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
