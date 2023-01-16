Today’s best game deals: Callisto Protocol all-time low from $40, Gears 5 $5, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60+ $40
Callisto Protocol

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking the very first deals on The Callisto Protocol. Amazon is offering the PS4 and Xbox One versions for $39.99 and the PS5/Xbox Series X|S edition at $49.99 shipped. Having just released back in December, it is regularly $60 and $70 respectively with today’s deals up to 33% off the going rate, delivering new Amazon all-time lows, and are now at the best we can find. The Callisto Protocol, for those unfamiliar, is a survival horror experience from the co-creators of the Dead Space series. Set on Jupiter’s Dead Moon, players take on the role of  Jacob Lee, forced to “get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)

Pre-orders:

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dremel’s 4000 Rotary Tool Kit includes two attach...
Secure a regularly $230 Ninja 7-in-1 CREAMi Ice Cream M...
Atomic’s Pro Force 56-inch foosball table falls t...
TCL’s massive 98-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $3,5...
LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop provides power an...
Samsung’s Sero rotating 4K TV falls to new all-ti...
Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters from $7: 4K USB-C sta...
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad...
Load more...
Show More Comments