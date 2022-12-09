CASETiFY launches new custom plant-based EcoShock 10th-gen iPad case at up to 25% off

New CASETiFY iPad cases have arrived. CASETiFY has now unleashed its range of cases for Apple’s latest model 10th-gen iPad featuring some of the new technology we saw introduced in this year’s iPhone 14 case collection. Its new Ultra Impact Case for the 10th-gen iPad is also available in the multitude of colorways, designs, and patterns that has made the brand one of the most successful in the space for several years now. Head below for a closer look at the new CASETiFY iPad cases.

New CASETiFY iPad cases

While you might not find the adorable new Minions designs we featured from CASETiFY earlier this week, the new CASETiFY iPad cases for Apple’s 10th-gen tablet do feature the brand’s latest tech.

The new Ultra Impact Cases for the 10th-gen iPad is the first in the lineup to receive the shock-absorbing proprietary technology introduced with the Bounce Case for iPhone 14. We were impressed with the drop protection and military-grade specs on the Bounce Case for Apple’s latest handsets after going hands-on for review, and it looks as though much of the same has now made its way to the brand’s EcoShock reinforced cases as well – a technology CASETiFY claims delivers the “best protective cases for the mass market.”

The upgrade adds the brand’s proprietary EcoShock material to the build and increases drop protection all the way to 4ft… At a molecular level, the plant-based EcoShock™ material is able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while the twister pattern it’s laid on dissipates it across the surface of the case.

Partially made from upcycled phone cases through the brand’s Re/CASETiFY program, the new iPad sheaths also feature the CASETiFY antimicrobial coating that helps reduce germ buildup on your device.

CASETiFY’s latest 10th-gen iPad Ultra Impact Cases, as any avid customer of the brand can expect, are available in clear with black trim and camera protection as well as being “fully customizable with text in different fonts and colors.” That is, of course, aside from the plethora of wild premade patterns, imagery, and designs you can choose from right here.

Pricing starts from $79 on the new CASETiFY iPad cases, but you can also buy one and get 15% off or buy two and get 25% off with code Greenmon22 right now.

