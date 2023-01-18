Save on Ring’s certified refurbished home security gear with full warranties from $35

Patrick Campanale
Save now From $35

Amazon is currently offering a selection of its certified refurbished Ring home security devices on sale from $35 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired for $119.99. Down from a $200 rate for the latest model, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once in the past year at Amazon. In fact, this is only the third price drop period in the last 12 months there, making today’s discount particularly notable. Designed to work with Alexa, the Spotlight Cam Wired will bring a live video feed of what’s going on outside to your phone, tablet, computer, smart display, or TV with ease. It sends you an alert the moment it detects motion, and since it plugs into a standard outlet, there’s no batteries to change. You’ll find a built-in LED light to illuminate in the dark and there’s even infrared night vision for added functionality. Plus, even though this Spotlight Cam Wired is refurbished, it still ships with a 1-year warranty and Ring’s lifetime theft protection, so if the camera gets stolen, it’ll be replaced for free. Keep reading for other refurbished Ring deals.

More certified refurbished Ring deals:

Continue the smart home upgrades with Rachio’s popular sprinkler controller that’s on sale for $182 right now. This off-season $68 discount allows you to bring smarts to lawn care as Rachio will utilize sensors and weather forecasts to determine when and how much to water your grass. On top of that, it’s also compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands if you want to do a one-off water when it’s extra dry outside.

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired features:

Day or night, rain or shine, Spotlight Cam Wired has you covered. Get alerts when motion is detected. See, hear and speak to people on your property. And protect your home with lights and sirens. All from your phone, tablet and PC.

