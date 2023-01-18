Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees rare refurbished discount to lows from $300 (Orig. $429)

Woot is now offering the unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 64GB for $299.99 in Grade A certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. While you’d more regularly pay $429 for a new condition model, this is delivering only the second chance that a refurbished model has gone on sale. The $129 in savings match the all-time low, and are complemented by markdowns on elevated storage capacities at up to $199 off.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. Includes a 90-day warranty, and Woot also notes that these are in pristine with no visible scratches or blemishes. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

To complement your new handset, Amazon is now joining in to offer Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $14.99. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the latest SE launched last year.

With a new work week now halfway done, all of the best Apple deals are currently up for the taking. The New Year hasn’t exactly been overflowing with markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, but the price cuts we’ve seen have been quite notable for bringing home some of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear, all of which is now up for grabs in our guide.

iPhone SE 3 features:

Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and fast 5G.1 Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with secure Touch ID. Advanced single-camera system with 12MP Wide camera; Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording.

