Renpho’s Core 1s BMI smart scale works with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, more at just $12

The official Renpho Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Core 1s Smart BMI Scale for just $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $22, it more recently has been selling for between $15 and $20 and hasn’t gone for any less since last summer. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked in over a year and is delivering a particularly low price for a scale with this feature set. It might not be the most advanced option in the product category, but it still provides body weight and BMI metrics with a 400-pound capacity, auto-calibration, and large number backlit LED display. All of the data works alongside the Renpho smart app and can feed data into your personal Apple Health (Apple Watch app included), Google Fit, Fitbit, and Samsung Health ecosystem. Head below for more details.

At under $12 Prime shipped, options for scales like this are slim at best. There are a few off-brand models out there, like this Leci variant, that deliver similar functionality for less. However we don’t have much experience with those unlike the Renpho scales and gear we have featured around here for years. If you’re looking for a quick an easy smart BMI scale, today’s $12 deal is worth a look.

If you’re looking for a far more high-tech fitness companion, our ongoing Apple Watch deals are where you need to be. Both the latest model Series 8 configurations and the flagship Ultra model are seeing deep price drops right now. Everything you need to know about the Series 8 deals are right here and be sure to scope out the Ultra offers while the $50 in savings is still live.

Renpho Core 1s Smart BMI Scale features:

High accuracy measurements: RENPHO digital body weight scale is equipped with 4 newest version high precision sensors to ensure accurate weight measurements. The weighing machine measure precisely in 0.2 lb. (0.05 kg) increments and holds up to 400 lbs.

Works with fitness app: This digital smart scale and “RENPHO” app is easy to use. Renpho weighing scale is compatible with fitness app such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, Samsung Health and offers App for Apple Watch. You can store your data in one location to track your progress.

Easy Operate: Bathroom scale features step-on technology, auto-off, auto-zero, auto-calibration; low battery, and overload indications. 3 steps to set up the smart App, 5 seconds to get your weight/BMI trend, measures in both lb and kg.

Large Number Display: RENPHO weighing scale applies large number backlit LED display, easy to read out your body weight measurement.

