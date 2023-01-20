BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX 2-tool combo kit jumpstarts your DIY journey at $75 (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 2-tool Combo Kit for $75 shipped. Down from $90, this $15 price drop marks the best discount that we’ve seen since way back in May of 2021 when it hit $60 at Amazon. That means this is the lowest price that we’ve seen in well over a year, making today’s discount particularly notable. Perfect for jumpstarting your DIY tool collection for 2023, this combo kit gives you both a drill/driver and detail sander. The drill/driver will be great for hanging pictures around the house, tightening hinges on doors, or assembling furniture you might pick up this year. Then, the detail sander can help put the finishing touches (or remove material) when it comes time to build your first project. Both tools are powered by the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX system and comes with a battery and charger to get you going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drill/driver for $60 on Amazon. Sure, you won’t get two tools like today’s lead deal. But, at the same time, you’ll be saving an additional $15. In the end, BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX drill will be a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget and is an option all should consider.

Store your tools in the garage and keep them safe when picking up Wyze’s latest smart video garage door opener. It upgrades your existing setup and brings voice-controlled garage door opening and closing without breaking the bank. Plus, the system includes a Wyze Cam V3 all for $40, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 2-tool Combo Kit features:

The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT cordless drill/driver + MOUSE detail sander combo kit is a savvy choice for creative projects and household repairs. The compact drill/driver is designed with an 11-position clutch that helps prevent stripping and overdriving screws, while its keyless chuck ensures fast and simple bit changes. Plus, an on-board LED work light illuminates your worksurface and dark spaces. When it comes to surface preparation and finishing tasks, look to the MOUSE sander for quick and thorough material removal. Use the cordless sander’s detail finger attachment for sanding hard-to-access areas. And cleanup will be easy thanks to the dust collection bag that keeps sawdust to a minimum. Both tools are powered by a 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT battery, which is also compatible with other tools within the POWERCONNECT system. *Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

