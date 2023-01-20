Wyze’s latest smart video garage door opener upgrades your existing setup at $40 (20% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Wyze Smart Garage Door Opener with HD video for $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery will apply otherwise. Regularly $50 at Amazon, this is a solid 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is the first straight up discount we have tracked since this system first debuted back in April of last year. Made to work with your existing garage door equipment, it allows you to remotely control and view (1080p with color night vision) your garage door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Alongside local microSD card video storage with a built-in mini-siren “to scare off intruders,” it is a relatively affordable way to upgrade your vehicle entry setup with garage door status notifications coming straight to your smartphone and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control. This one is an Amazon best-seller that comes in with a more affordable $29 shipped price tag. However, it does not also include the HD smart cam video feed you’ll get with the lead deal. But if you don’t need that or already have smart cams on your property, it is a notable alternative.

Head over to our smart home hub for additional deals to make your living space more intelligent in 2023. Alongside these HomeKit meross Wi-Fi smart plugs and Ring’s budget-friendly wired Video Doorbell, we are also still tracking some notable deals on Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell. Now marked down to $80 through the rest of the week, this is a notable chance to quickly install some Google tech to keep an eye on your front door and deter porch pirates with intelligent motion and person alerts. Get a closer look right here.

Wyze Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Remotely Control and View Your Garage Door: Remotely view, open, and close your garage door from anywhere in the Wyze app.

Wyze Cam knows if your garage is open. No sensors required. Other smart controllers require battery-powered sensors or complicated wiring to work. Wyze Garage Door Controller uses AI vision-sensing on the Wyze Cam v3 to know whether your garage door is open or closed. No hassle required.

View your Garage Day or Night in 1080p HD: See what’s going on inside your garage during the day with crystal-clear 1080p HD video or at night with color night vision. Motion detection can alert you if someone is in your garage, record 24/7 footage with local microSD storage, even set off a mini-siren to scare off intruders.

