Satechi’s Mac mini USB-C dock packs built-in M.2 SSD support at 20% off, now $80

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mac mini Dock with SSD Enclosure for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $5 of the New Year’s sale that we saw earlier this month. Designed to work with Apple’s M1 Mac mini, this dock should also be compatible with the latest M2 model that just came out as well, though Apple’s spec page shows that there could be a very slight size difference between the two. Either way, this dock is the perfect compliment to your compact Apple setup. It features front-mounted I/O like SD/microSD slots, three USB-A ports, a USB-C plug, and even 3.5mm audio. On top of that, there’s even a built-in M.2 SATA slot as well so you can add extra storage to your setup easily too. Want to learn more? Dive into our previous Tested with 9to5Toys to find out if this dock is right for you, then head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value offered by Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. You’ll find that it also supports 4K HDMI and USB-A, but also packs up to 100W of charging passthrough and both SD/microSD slots. At $29.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a great value too. This is a great way to bring some of those missing ports back to your Mac mini, though the hub is more geared toward mobile usage with MacBooks or iPads as the target market here.

Looking for a new Mac desktop as well? Right now you can pick up the latest M2 Mac mini on sale already for $100 off. This discount at Adorama brings this compact, yet powerful desktop down to start at $549 for the entry-level model and the more expensive versions are priced from $699.

Satechi Mac mini Dock features:

Our patented design elevates your M1 Mac mini and provides easy front access to your most-used peripherals – now, with an SSD enclosure for added convenience. Mac mini and SSD drive not included. Equipped with a built-in M.2 SSD enclosure space to easily increase memory storage without adding clutter to your workspace. Includes screw and screwdriver for easy installation with no extra tools needed.

