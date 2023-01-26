Duluth Trading Company cuts 25% off sitewide: Spring jackets, boots, more

Duluth Trading Company is currently offering 25% off sitewide, including its new spring arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 25% off clearance items as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can find deals on spring jackets, layering pieces, boots, socks, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gridstone 2.0 6-inch Safety Toe Work Boots that’s currently marked down to $113 and originally sold for $150. This style can take you from work to your favorite hiking trips. They were designed for all-day comfort and have a sweat-wicking interior as well. Plus, it has a stain- and water-repellent finish and a composite safety toe. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!