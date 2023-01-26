Duluth Trading Company cuts 25% off sitewide: Spring jackets, boots, more

Ali Smith -
Fashionduluth trading
25% off from $8

Duluth Trading Company is currently offering 25% off sitewide, including its new spring arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 25% off clearance items as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can find deals on spring jackets, layering pieces, boots, socks, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gridstone 2.0 6-inch Safety Toe Work Boots that’s currently marked down to $113 and originally sold for $150. This style can take you from work to your favorite hiking trips. They were designed for all-day comfort and have a sweat-wicking interior as well. Plus, it has a stain- and water-repellent finish and a composite safety toe. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

duluth trading

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide: Leather and suede iPad ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupho...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Lo...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac goes on sale for first ti...
Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, R...
Google’s refreshed mesh WiFi system falls to new ...
Converse drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals f...
DualSense Edge has finally arrived; here are some custo...
Load more...
Show More Comments