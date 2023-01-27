Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale up to 50% off + 25% off jackets and boots

Ali Smith -
FashionColumbia
50% off + 25% off

Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale with up to 50% off select styles and deals from $3. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 25% off jackets and boots. Columbia Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $172 and originally sold for $230. This jacket is available in several color options and has zippered pockets to store essential items. It’s great for winter sports and has a water-resistant exterior. With over 400 reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you should check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Razer’s regularly $3,300 Blade 15 OLED RTX 3070 T...
ASUS’ ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse featuring tri-mo...
New low hits Apple’s MagSafe Leather iPhone 14 Pl...
elago’s tasty new Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case su...
Lacoste Winter Event takes extra 20% off clearance: Bes...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, S...
Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring from $35, Go...
This mini travel power bank charges your Apple Watch on...
Load more...
Show More Comments