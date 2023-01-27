Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale up to 50% off + 25% off jackets and boots

Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale with up to 50% off select styles and deals from $3. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 25% off jackets and boots. Columbia Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $172 and originally sold for $230. This jacket is available in several color options and has zippered pockets to store essential items. It’s great for winter sports and has a water-resistant exterior. With over 400 reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you should check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

