Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale up to 50% off + 25% off jackets and boots

Columbia adds new markdowns to its Winter Sale with up to 50% off select styles and deals from $3. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 25% off jackets and boots. Columbia Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $172 and originally sold for $230. This jacket is available in several color options and has zippered pockets to store essential items. It’s great for winter sports and has a water-resistant exterior. With over 400 reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you should check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket $172 (Orig. $230)
- Ascender Hooded Softshell Jacket $90 (Orig. $130)
- Lake 22 Down Hooded Jacket $132 (Orig. $220)
- Steens Mountain Fleece Vest $40 (Orig. $50)
- Hyper-Boreal Omni-Heat Tall Boots $85 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tunnel Falls Interchange Jacket $130 (Orig. $250)
- Powder Lite Jacket $96 (Orig. $160)
- Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $45 (Orig. $65)
- Sunday Summit II Tunic Pullover $35 (Orig. $70)
- Icelandite TurboDown Jacket $150 (Orig. $350)
- …and even more deals…
