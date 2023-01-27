Lacoste Winter Event takes extra 20% off clearance: Best-selling polos, sweatshirts, more

The Lacoste Winter Event takes an extra 20% off sale items with code WINTER20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling polo shirts, sweatshirts, activewear, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $98. This polo shirt is available in several color options and can be worn throughout any season. It has sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and a chest logo for an added touch of style. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

