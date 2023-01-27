Lacoste Winter Event takes extra 20% off clearance: Best-selling polos, sweatshirts, more

The Lacoste Winter Event takes an extra 20% off sale items with code WINTER20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling polo shirts, sweatshirts, activewear, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $98. This polo shirt is available in several color options and can be worn throughout any season. It has sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and a chest logo for an added touch of style. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Henley Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $31 (Orig. $65)
- Kangaroo Pocket Fleece Sweatshirt $60 (Orig. $125)
- Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt $46 (Orig. $98)
- Classic Fit Speckled Print Fleece Sweatshirt $65 (Orig. $135)
- Zippered Stand-Up Collar Cotton Sweatshirt $57 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crew Neck Wool Sweater $74 (Orig. $155)
- Loose Fit Two-Ply Dress $84 (Orig. $175)
- Run Spin Comfort Textile Tonal Sneakers $55 (Orig. $115)
- Crew Neck Wool Sweater $74 (Orig. $155)
- Collapsible Taffeta Padded Jacket $196 (Orig. $350)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!