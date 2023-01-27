Lacoste Winter Event takes extra 20% off clearance: Best-selling polos, sweatshirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLacoste
40% off + 20% off

The Lacoste Winter Event takes an extra 20% off sale items with code WINTER20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on best-selling polo shirts, sweatshirts, activewear, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Classic Fit L.12.12 Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $98. This polo shirt is available in several color options and can be worn throughout any season. It has sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable and a chest logo for an added touch of style. With over 700 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lacoste

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
ASUS’ ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse featuring tri-mo...
New low hits Apple’s MagSafe Leather iPhone 14 Pl...
elago’s tasty new Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case su...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, S...
Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring from $35, Go...
This mini travel power bank charges your Apple Watch on...
Journey Valentine’s Day sale now live with 20% off Ma...
Nanoleaf’s HomeKit/Thread-enabled smart hexagon l...
Load more...
Show More Comments