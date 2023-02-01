Caudabe now up to 40% off sitewide: iPhone 14 cases, AirTag gear, more from $9.50

Caudabe has now kicked off its Winter Valentine’s Day sale delivering up to 40% in savings sitewide. Sales like this from Caudabe were typically quite rare and, although we are starting to see them more often, still mark notable opportunities to land its minimalist Apple gear accessories at a discount. While we did see up to 25% off last month when you purchase two of its select iPhone 14 cases, the Winter event is now marking down just about everything you’ll find on the official site, from iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases to chargers, AirPods cases, AirTag covers, and more. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Caudabe Winter Valentine’s Day sale

This time around, the Winter Valentine’s Day sale does not require a promo code of any kind. Prices are marked down directly on the listing pages with free shipping available in orders of $45 or more. The deepest deals are found on its previous-generation iPhone cases, but even the iPhone 14 variants are on par with its usual holiday sales (outside of the limited Black Friday event at least) alongside the leather AirPods Pro case and 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger we featured previously.

One standout offer here, among the many, is on the brand’s TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK AirTag covers that launched last summer. Regularly $12 and rarely on sale, you can now land either of them for $9.60 each. That’s 20% off and matching the lowest we have tracked outside of the 30% Black Friday offer that only lasted a few days last year. As the names suggest, the clip variant delivers a more traditional carabiner-compatible or keychain-ready design while the TAGCLIP sits on the adhesive side of the product category. You can can get a complete breakdown of the feature set on both of them in our launch overage.

Browse through the rest of the Caudabe Winter Valentine’s Day sale right here. It is live from now through February 12, 2023.

While we are on the subject of Apple gear accessories, check out this morning’s Pelican Amazon sale with up to 57% off cases, MagSafe wallets, and more. Then dig into today’s smartphone accessories roundup and all of the official Apple iPhone 14 cases that are still on sale.

Caudabe TAGCLIP features:

An incredibly versatile companion for your AirTags. Manufactured from ShockLite, providing robust impact protection. Quintessential Caudabe design with its sleek, minimalist form and premium matte texture. Carabiner-compatible and perfect for use with keychains. TagClip provides robust protection and extends the functionality of your AirTags.

