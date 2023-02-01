Jump into GoldenEye 007 with 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs at $25 (Reg. $45)

GoldenEye 007 has officially arrived on Xbox Game Pass and we have a solid deal to extend your subscription today. Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $24.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed at $41.50 via Amazon, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in the last several months from a trusted retailer and a notable way to extend your subscription at a discount. For those unfamiliar, CDKeys regularly delivers some of the best prices you’ll find anywhere on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs and a retailer we have featured around here for years. Head below for more details.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions deliver all of the benefits of the legacy Live Gold service alongside access to the ever-growing collection of on-demand streaming titles across multiple platforms. Most notable of which is last week’s release of the iconic GoldenEye 007 which features achievements, 4K resolution, and split-screen local multiplayer. Everything you need to know about that is right here.

Expand your Xbox game storage with WD’s 2022 solid-state game drive at a new Amazon low and then check out some of the latest news and announcements below:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

