Save 25% on HyperX’s Duo Xbox Controller Charging Station today at $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S at $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate, within $5 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. Previous to the deals we saw over the holidays last year, this model very rarely ever went on sale as well. While not quite as eye-catching as the see-through light-up model from 8Bitdo, that one will cost you $45 right now. The HyperX charger provides a simple and compact solution that will dock two Xbox Series X|S controllers simultaneously with two included 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs and covers, effectively allowing you to flip them out as needed without any down time. The weighted base to keeps things stable when removing the controllers and the LED display charging indicators are nice touches as well. More details below. 

A more affordable option is this OIVO model that currently sells at just under $25 Prime shipped. It drops down to 1,300mAh with the included battery packs and doesn’t come from a brand as well known as HyperX, but it is a relatively popular option on Amazon that can power a pair of gamepads at once while saving you some cash. 

Check out Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station with the built-in headset stand. Then hit up some of the latest news and deals from the world of Xbox below:

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station features:

Designed for Xbox and is guaranteed to be compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Wireless Controllers. Charges two Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers simultaneously. Two rechargeable battery packs eliminate the cost of replacement batteries, and pack enough charge for hours of gaming. Includes convenient charge-through doors for Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One Wireless Controllers. Just set your controller to charge without having to remove the batteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

