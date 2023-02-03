DSW Boot Flash Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles: Sperry, UGG, Sorel, more

The DSW Boot Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles with code BESTBOOTS at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Sperry, adidas, Timberland, Clarks, Sorel, and many more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Sperry Float Duck Boots that are a fantastic option for winter weather. These boots are currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This style is completely waterproof and has a rubber outsole with deep grooves to promote traction in slippery weather. I also love the all black coloring that’s very versatile to style. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

