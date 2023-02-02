SANDMARC unveils new Carbon iPhone Tripod exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers

SANDMARC has informed us that it is has now launched its brand new iPhone tripod known as the Carbon Edition. Last summer the iPhoneography and travel-focused brand unleashed the pro edition, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it, but this time the brand has tapped “the lightest and toughest carbon fiber material” to deliver the latest version of its full-size iPhone tripod. Head below for more details, a closer look, and our exclusive discount code.

New SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Carbon Edition

SANDMARC has quickly become one of our favorite brands in the Apple gear accessory space. Not only is its leather iPhone case my personal pick for the best out there – I’m using one right now – but the brand was also quite popular last year among 9to5Toys readers with its leather, titanium, and stainless steel Apple Watch bands and bracelets.

After updating its tripod and lens filter lineup throughout 2022, the brand is kicking off its 2023 product launches with the new carbon edition iPhone tripod.

According to SANDMARC, the carbon build not only makes the tripod much lighter and easier to lug around in the field, but it also won’t rust, bend, or change shape, which “is important for outdoor creators and is built to resist extreme weather conditions with its strength.” Featuring 360-degree rotation on the included ball head mount alongside a telescoping leg system, it goes from something that can easily fit into your average backpack to a full size tripod in a matter of seconds.

The new edition tripod, much like the pro and compact variants, is compatible with just about all iPhones right up to 14 Pro Max as well as GoPro Hero models, Android devices, and even DSLR/Mirrorless cameras.

Get a closer look at in action in the video below:

The new SANDMARC iPhone Tripod Carbon Edition is avialble for pre-order at $299.99 with delivery in March. However, if you use code 9TO5TOYS at checkouts your total will drop down to $269.99 shipped – SANDMARC literally only went on sale once across all of 2022 for Black Friday, so this is actually quite a notable deal.

