TP-Link’s latest Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router sees first price drop to low of $200

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this solid $30 price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked to date for this new model router. This dual-band router utilizes beamforming technology to help provide even coverage around your home. Across the two radios, you can expect speeds totaling 5,952Mb/s with a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster internet. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup. I have this same switch and it works as advertised with no issues.

After you upgrade your home network, why not step up your smart home lighting? We’re currently tracking the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit marked down to $160, the second-best discount to date. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Go Further and Faster: Level up your Wi-Fi game with Wi-Fi 6 technology providing up to 4804 Mbps on 5.0 Ghz and 1148 Mbps on 2.4 Ghz band. Reach even further with eight high-gain antennas equipped with Beamforming to ensure vast coverage.

2.5G Multi-Gigabit Port: Breakthrough gigabit speeds and enter the multi-gig era of wired connection. With more internet service providers offering multi-gig wired connection, don’t let your router be a bottleneck.

TP-Link OneMesh Supported: Flexibly Create Whole Home Wi-Fi with Archer AX80 by adding a OneMesh supported Range Extender. OneMesh creates a single Wi-Fi network between your router and range extender, enabling you to switch seamlessly between one access point to another.

