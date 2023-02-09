Smartphone Accessories: 30,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Battery $32.50 (Save 35%), more

Patrick Campanale
56% off From $3.50

ROMOSS Direct (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 30,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $32.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50 normally, today’s 35% discount marks the best price that we’ve tracked for a similar battery. Ready to fuel your on-the-go tech setup, this battery sports multiple outputs to charge devices simultaneously. Packing a 30W USB-C PD port means that it can power the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with ease, as well as all of Apple’s iPad lineup and even all Android smartphones. The two USB-A outputs deliver up to 22.5W maximum to connected devices as well, making it even more versatile. And then, there’s three ways to recharge the battery: Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C. Yep, you can even use your Lightning cable to recharge this battery, making it easier than ever before to top it off.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Sense8ps pro has been upgraded on the basis of the Type-C only support or 18W input function on the market. USB-C port supports input output fast charging. Powerful 30W Two-way Fast Charging brings iPhone13 Pro max back from 0% to 55% in as quickly as 30mins, fully recharge within 5.5 hours With 30W Type-C port, reduced your charge time by 66%. 30000mAh high capacity provides 7days of worry-free power to provide more than 6 charges to iPhone 13 Pro max, 4 charges to iPad Pro, or 5 charges to Galaxy S21 Ultra. romoss battery bank has 3 outputs, with Micro USB, l i g h t n i n g and type-C input, more recharge options are available, it can flexibly match different models of charging cables to charge 3 devices like iPad, Switch, phone together to make your time richer and fun.

