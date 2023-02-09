Smartphone Accessories: 30,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Battery $32.50 (Save 35%), more

ROMOSS Direct (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 30,000mAh 30W USB-C PD Portable Battery for $32.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $50 normally, today’s 35% discount marks the best price that we’ve tracked for a similar battery. Ready to fuel your on-the-go tech setup, this battery sports multiple outputs to charge devices simultaneously. Packing a 30W USB-C PD port means that it can power the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with ease, as well as all of Apple’s iPad lineup and even all Android smartphones. The two USB-A outputs deliver up to 22.5W maximum to connected devices as well, making it even more versatile. And then, there’s three ways to recharge the battery: Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C. Yep, you can even use your Lightning cable to recharge this battery, making it easier than ever before to top it off.
Sense8ps pro has been upgraded on the basis of the Type-C only support or 18W input function on the market. USB-C port supports input output fast charging. Powerful 30W Two-way Fast Charging brings iPhone13 Pro max back from 0% to 55% in as quickly as 30mins, fully recharge within 5.5 hours With 30W Type-C port, reduced your charge time by 66%. 30000mAh high capacity provides 7days of worry-free power to provide more than 6 charges to iPhone 13 Pro max, 4 charges to iPad Pro, or 5 charges to Galaxy S21 Ultra. romoss battery bank has 3 outputs, with Micro USB, l i g h t n i n g and type-C input, more recharge options are available, it can flexibly match different models of charging cables to charge 3 devices like iPad, Switch, phone together to make your time richer and fun.
