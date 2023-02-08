CASETiFY launches B2G25% off sale for Valentine’s Day: iPhone 14, Galaxy, more

While perhaps somewhat late to the party, the CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale is now live. The brand is jumping into the collection of holiday sale events we have been tracking over the last week or more today with a notable buy 2, get 25% off deal. While it might not be the straight 30 or 40% off you were hoping for, the brand has become one of the more popular options out there and rarely puts its arguably quite pricey cases on sale very often. So anytime we see some kind of price drop it is notable, especially when it applies to a wide range of its iPhone 14 cases we featured and reviewed previously. Head below for more details and the CASETiFY Valentine’s Day promo code. 

CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale

The details and links provided for the CASETiFY Valentine’s Day sale are somewhat confusing and seemingly contradictory. But as far as we can tell code Vday23 will knock 25% your order with the purchase of any iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series cases on the site (or at least those found on this page). Despite the brand new Samsung S23 cases appearing on one of the sale’s landing pages, they do not appear to be eligible for the discount code. Another thing to keep in mind here, like most holiday sales from the brand, its Co-Labs crossover collections, including the new Disney gear, is not eligible for the discount code. 

Over on this landing page, you’ll find a massive collection of eligible cases for iPhone 12 or newer as well as previous-generation Galaxy devices, Google Pixel, and even AirPods cases. Add any two to your cart and remember to apply the code above to redeem the 25% in savings

