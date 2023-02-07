Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases on sale from $33 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s entire lineup of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe Clear Cases. With prices starting at $32.99 shipped, each of the four styles would normally set you back $49. Today’s offer amounts to at least 20% in savings, and delivers some of the best prices we’ve seen overall. These are the first discounts since back during the holiday shopping season kickoff in December, and match the Black Friday price cuts, as well. There’s up to 33% in savings depending on the style, which we break down below the fold. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device, even if you don’t plan on upgrading to a new 14 series handset anytime soon.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

Ditching the first-party Apple seal of approval lets you save plenty of other cash, and this offering from ESR is a notable solution. Clocking in at under $17 on Amazon, this model sports all of the same clear design as the lead deal alongside built-in MagSafe support. It won’t be quite as premium of a cover, but should keep your device protected for nearly half the price.

Otherwise, all of the week’s best discounts are up for grabs in our Apple guide. It may only be Tuesday, but there is a fresh batch of markdowns across the entire lineup of iPads, accessories, and the latest AirPods.

iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!