Secure two dozen Whole Foods roses at $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35), plus treats, more

Much like last year at this time, and with Valentine’s Day coming up soon, Amazon is offering its Prime members some solid deals on gifts and goodies to celebrate. Over on this landing page, you’ll find a number of notable Valentine’s Day gifts available in-store at Whole Foods that are now on sale only for Prime members. One standout includes two dozen roses at $24.99, down from the regular $35, as well as themed cakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, caviar, and more. While the in-store deals can vary in terms of availability by location, there is a very similar two dozen bundle of roses on Amazon via Whole Foods at the same $24.99 Prime shipped right here. The color varies based on availability, but the same goes for the in-store options mentioned above as far as we can tell, and this option ships right to your door. More details below.

If you’re already set on roses, this Prime member Whole Foods promo extends over to a number of snacks and goodies you can enjoy with loved ones over the weekend and into next week. Much of the deals you’ll find in this promo are available for pickup starting today. At the top of the page you can select your nearest store to get a better idea of what it is offering.

But if it’s the tech or fashion items you have your eye on for gifts, or maybe just for friends and yourself, we have featured a number of standout sale events now live for Valentine’s Day and you’ll find some highlights listed below:

