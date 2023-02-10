Belkin Valentine’s Day sale live with 15%+ off sitewide: MagSafe chargers, HomeKit gear, more

Belkin today is getting in on the Valentine’s Day action by helping you outfit your own or significant other’s setups with some new iPhone accessories and smart home gear for less. As part of a sitewide sale that’s taking 15% off or more on everything when code VDAY23 has been applied at checkout, you’ll also find free shipping across the board. Our top pick from the sale has Belkin’s all-new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for $127.49 shipped. Recently refreshed for the latest from Apple, this is down from the usual $150 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save. It clocks in at $8 under our previous mention from an Amazon sale, and amounts to $22 in overall savings while landing at the third-best price to date.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Belkin Valentine’s Day sale highlights:

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

