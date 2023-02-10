Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack MFi Lightning Cables $4 (80% off), more

MOBILER (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $3.80 with the code 8013565L at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal price of $19 for the pair, today’s deal makes the cables under $2 each and marks the best value that we’ve tracked. These cables won’t be easy to lose thanks to the high-visibility orange colorway. You’ll find full MFi certification here ensuring that the cords are compatible with all of Apple’s devices, including iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and everything else. Plus, the cables span 6-feet, or nearly 2 meters, meaning it can easily reach from the wall to your bed or couch.
