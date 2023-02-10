Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack MFi Lightning Cables $4 (80% off), more

MOBILER (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $3.80 with the code 8013565L at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal price of $19 for the pair, today’s deal makes the cables under $2 each and marks the best value that we’ve tracked. These cables won’t be easy to lose thanks to the high-visibility orange colorway. You’ll find full MFi certification here ensuring that the cords are compatible with all of Apple’s devices, including iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and everything else. Plus, the cables span 6-feet, or nearly 2 meters, meaning it can easily reach from the wall to your bed or couch.

Durable Design: The elegant nylon fiber jacket stands out from the cable bundle and offers a longer service life and flexibility without getting tangled. A nylon braid protects the internal cable from damage. Reinforced stress points with a 8000+ bend lifespanIt is .longer lasting, more flexible and more elegant than the original cable. Data Synchronization: Integrated security and four-wire copper cable for improved signal quality and strength, higher loading and data transfer speeds of up to 480 mb / s. Connect the lightning cables to the iPhone series. High-quality copper cables reduce resistance and ensure fast charging. Superb Performance: iPhone charging cord with anti-resistant aluminum alloy connectors, thickened copper wiring inside our iphone charging cables, 100 percent compatibility to transmit data stably and fast charging without error message.

