Sperry offers an extra 30% off clearance items: Boots, boat shoes, sneakers, more

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Saltwater Floral Duck Boots that are marked down to $70 and originally sold for $120. These boots are available in three beautiful color options and it has a ribbon lacing for a fun touch. They’re completely waterproof making it a fantastic option for spring and the signature rubber outsole that promotes fantastic traction. Plus, they’re rated 4.9/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striper Storm Hiker Sneaker Boot $63 (Orig. $110)
- SeaCycled Captain’s Hemp Slip On Sneaker $28 (Orig. $60)
- Duck Float Lace Up Cozy Boot $49 (Orig. $130)
- Mule Slippers $35 (Orig. $70)
- Bahama II Hemp Sneaker $35 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- SeaCycled Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot $49 (Orig. $110)
- Torrent Lace Up Boot $95 (Orig. $170)
- Saltwater Floral Duck Boot $70 (Orig. $120)
- Torrent Chelsea Matte Rubber Rain Boot $56 (Orig. $90)
- Reina 1-Eye Slippers $35 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!