Sperry offers an extra 30% off clearance items: Boots, boat shoes, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
30% off from $20

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off clearance items with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Saltwater Floral Duck Boots that are marked down to $70 and originally sold for $120. These boots are available in three beautiful color options and it has a ribbon lacing for a fun touch. They’re completely waterproof making it a fantastic option for spring and the signature rubber outsole that promotes fantastic traction. Plus, they’re rated 4.9/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save $200 on Dyson’s Pure Cool Link TP02 Tower Pu...
LEGO VIP double points promotion goes live on new sets,...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, L...
Addlon’s 48-foot vintage outdoor dimmable LED lig...
Outfit your iPhone 14 with official leather MagSafe cas...
Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4 pre-order from ...
Satechi’s 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale h...
Official PlayStation VR2 unboxing video shows exactly w...
Load more...
Show More Comments