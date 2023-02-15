Dyson’s refurbished air purifier tower fan drops down to $170 today (Orig. $400)

Dyson is now offering refurbished Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fans for $169.99 shipped. Currently fetching $400 in new condition at Best Buy with Amazon listings starting at $370, today’s deal is up to $230 below that and the lowest we can find. It is also $110 under the price Dyson usually charges for its in-house refurbished units. You’re looking at one of Dyson’s blade-less fans with remote control and 70-degree oscillation to cover a whole room, but it also doubles as an air purifier as well. Able to remove “99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns” from your space, it leverages a built-in 360-degree filtration system and automatic filter-life notifications to project “purified air around the whole room.” It ships with a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Head below for more details.

If it’s just something to purify your space, this relatively affordable $45 LEVOIT model will do the trick for much less. If you “struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion, or symptoms caused by pet dander, the LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is ready to help you create a healthy space.” There’s no blade-less Dyson fan here obviously, but it is a much more economical way to purify your air.

Check out the rock-bottom pricing we spotted on meross’ Alexa/Assistant Smart Portable Humidifier for under $10 Prime shipped, then browse through more of this week’s air quality deals below:

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan feature:

Removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home. Purifying fan…360° filtration system uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns…Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room…Program your machine to turn off after pre-set intervals…Curved and magnetized remote stores neatly on the machine.

