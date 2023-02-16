Latest Furbo 360-degree treat-tossing smart dog cam drops to $157 (25% off)

Furbo’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest 2022 model 360 Dog Camera for $157.50 shipped. This model launched at the beginning of last year at $210 as the latest in the brand’s lineup. Today’s deal delivers 25% in savings and the second-best price we have tracked at within $10 of both the all-time low and the Black Friday listing. Furbo is designed to allow folks to keep a close eye on pets from afar, no matter where you might be. Not only can you toss out treats for your furry friends, it also houses a 1080p camera with 360-degree rotation to mitigate blind spots alongside full 2-way audio and color night vision so you can spot and speak to pets at home. On top of that, there’s also real-time alerts that will push barking notifications to your smartphone. Head below for more pet cam deals.

If all of the bonus smart features and treat-tossing are overkill for you, check out this deal on the base model Petcube Cam. Regularly up to $40, you can now land this one for $29.99 shipped . This is matching last year’s holiday deal, comes within a few bucks of the all-time low, and is the best price we can find. It delivers a more trimmed down experience, but will still provide real-time 1080p feeds of your pets at home from anywhere alongside 2-way audio, a 110-degree wide-angle lens, and more.

But if it’s just a more traditional smart camera you’re after for the home or office, the latest from Wyze are notable and affordable options. Having just launched back in January of this year, the brand just released a pair of new models starting from $20 and you can get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and hands-on review from last week right here.

Furbo 360 Dog Camera features:

The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots. Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

