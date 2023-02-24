March PS Plus FREE games: Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, Battlefield, more

While we are yet to get a proper PlayStation Blog post like we do most months, Sony revealed the March PS Plus free games in video form via its official channels. In fact, the March freebies were unveiled as part of its first State of Play showcase event of the year late yesterday afternoon alongside the in-depth gameplay demonstration of Suicide Squad, five new PS VR2 games, and more. Alongside the official launch of PS VR2 and our hands-on review of the new DualSense Edge pro controller, we now have the details on the three FREE games coming to PS Plus subscribers next month. Head below for more details.

March PS Plus free games

The announcement of the March PS Plus free games means the clock is ticking on February’s. Next month’s titles will go live on March 7, 2023 and remain as such until April 3. That means you have until March 6 to claim OlliOlliWorld, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Mafia Definitive Edition. Details on those are right here.

The March PS Plus free games include the regular $60 Code Vein, Minecraft Dungeons that typically goes for $20 on PSN, and Battlefield 2024. While it might not be the most exciting lineup for some gamers out there, it is a great shot to give some lesser known, less popular, and less celebrated titles a shot without dropping a nickel.

While you wait for the March freebies to go live, be sure to browse through all of this week’s exciting new PlayStation announcements and updates:

