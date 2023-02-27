Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 50% off with deals from $6: T-shirts, jackets, more

Carhartt is currently having a Clearance Event that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns with deals starting from $6. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. This is a fantastic time to update your everyday basics including t-shirts, jackets, vests, beanies, socks, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $12 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt was made with a durable material for hard work and a loose fit that allows you to move freely. The cotton material was also designed to be breathable and it has a chest pocket logo for a stylish touch. This is a best-selling style with over 5,000 positive reviews, and a rating of 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

